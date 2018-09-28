Army Corps warns of lower water level on Allegheny River above Lock 9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marinas and docks may be affected by lower than normal water levels on the Allegheny River in Armstrong County in October, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.

Pool fluctuations will occur above Lock and Dam 9 at Rimer because of the removal of flashboards, steel bars and timber boards from across the crest of the dam. Lower water levels are needed for the work.

The drawdown will result in a change of about 1 foot below normal pool level, equating to a reading of 8.5 feet on the upper pool gauge, the corps said. The water level of the upper pool is expected to be a half-foot below the crest of the dam during the work.

“Navigators are cautioned to travel within the limits of the navigation channel during the drawdown and steer clear of shallow areas,” the corps said. “Areas that are normally navigable may be temporarily un-navigable.”

Work is scheduled to be done between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily until complete.

