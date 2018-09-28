New Castle woman accused of Social Security fraud totaling nearly $27K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Castle woman is accused of defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $27,000 in benefits she was not entitled to receive, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Friday.

Shawna Stelter, 36, of Lawrence County was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges related to Social Security fraud, Brady said. Stelter was charged with fraud as well as making false statements and concealing information.

According to the indictment returned on Thursday, Stelter received $26,918 in Supplemental Security Income benefits “to which she knew she was not entitled.”

Stelter claimed her household was made up of only herself and her children; she did not report that her husband also was part of the household, prosecutors said.

If convicted on all charges, Stelter faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $750,000 or both.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to the indictment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy C. Wiegand is prosecuting the case.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.