Search for Ohio shooting suspect leads to Beaver Falls home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A SWAT team descended upon a Beaver Falls home Sunday, searching for a shooting suspect from Ohio.

Brylee West, 18, is accused of shooting and critically injuring a woman and her 2-year-old child in Steubenville last week, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported.

According to the station, Amanda Cunning admitted that she had let West stay in her home in the 500 block of 21st Street for three days. But she denied knowing anything about his alleged crime.

Cunning told WPXI that an acquaintance had brought West to her house and said he needed a place to stay.

Law enforcement stormed into the home looking for West after surveying it for three to four hours, but he was not there. They also checked a nearby apartment but came up empty there as well.

The Beaver County District Attorney said they know why West was in Beaver Falls but would not disclose that information. They believe he is no longer in Beaver County, and is not a threat to the public there.

A federal warrant is out for West’s arrest.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.