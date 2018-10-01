River valley fog will burn off, giving way to warm, sunny Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some valley fog along the Allegheny and Ohio rivers and their tributaries is expected to burn off within an hour or two of sunrise Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The thickest areas were from the Tarentum and New Kensington area north on the Allegheny, and down the Beaver River to the Ohio down toward Wheeling, meteorologist Rich Redmond said.

The fog wasn’t as well defined along the Monongahela River, Redmond said.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. Monday.

There will be a lot of sunshine Monday and temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. A couple places could hit 80, especially south of Pittsburgh, Redmond said.

It’s expected to remain warm and above normal for the rest of the week, with highs in the 70s. The coolest day of the week will be Friday, but it will still be in the low 70s.

Light rain is expected Monday night, and off-and-on rain, scattered showers through the day Tuesday. There will also be a chance of showers again on Thursday when a system moves through the area.

It will get warmer and more humid on the weekend, with highs approaching 80 Saturday and Sunday and the chance of pop-up showers and storms here and there, Redmond said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.