Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Pa. state parks to host electric car charging stations

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
A bicyclist rides across the pedestrian bridge over the river in Ohiopyle, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A bicyclist rides across the pedestrian bridge over the river in Ohiopyle, on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

Pennsylvania’s 40 state parks are going greener.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources Cindy Adams Dunn on Friday said the agency that oversees the parks has committed to installing electric car charging stations in every park.

Dunn announced the plan Friday at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County where she dedicated the second station in the park system. The first charging station was installed earlier this year at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County.

She said officials expect to complete the project that calls for stations capable of fully charging vehicles in 2.5 to 7 hours at every state park by 2020.

“Our state parks and forests will emerge as key to helping increase the network of publicly available charging stations in the Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “We know thousands of state residents own electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. We also know many parks and forest destinations are in remote locations, and the ability to travel to and from them in electric vehicles has been limited by charging availability.”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me