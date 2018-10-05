Pa. state parks to host electric car charging stations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania’s 40 state parks are going greener.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Conservation and Natural Resources Cindy Adams Dunn on Friday said the agency that oversees the parks has committed to installing electric car charging stations in every park.

Dunn announced the plan Friday at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County where she dedicated the second station in the park system. The first charging station was installed earlier this year at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County.

She said officials expect to complete the project that calls for stations capable of fully charging vehicles in 2.5 to 7 hours at every state park by 2020.

“Our state parks and forests will emerge as key to helping increase the network of publicly available charging stations in the Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “We know thousands of state residents own electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. We also know many parks and forest destinations are in remote locations, and the ability to travel to and from them in electric vehicles has been limited by charging availability.”

