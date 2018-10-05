Traffic delays expected in central Fayette County for generator delivery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has rescheduled the delivery of an oversized 2.5 megawatt generator that is expected to impact traffic Tuesday through Thursday in central Fayette County.

The 43-ton, 40-foot-long generator is needed to power the Indian Creek Water Treatment plant in Dunbar Township during electric outages, authority spokesman Matt Junker said. The delivery will cause traffic delays mostly on side streets in the township’s Wheeler neighborhood.

Most delays will occur between 8 a.m. and noon on those days, Junker said.

The generator was originally scheduled to arrive Sept. 10, but the truck to be used was instead used for emergency response to Hurricane Florence, Junker said.

Clair, Kirk and Cambria streets and Riverside Drive will experience delays of up to three hours. On Riverside and Clair, some guardrails will be removed and gravel and road plates will be installed. Only brief interruptions are contemplated for Route 119, where it intersects with Clair Street.

Most delays are anticipated to take place on Wednesday.

Flaggers and appropriate signs will be present during the work.

A crane to place the generator will arrive Oct. 10. A rear-steer trailer will allow delivery of the generator.

The fuel tank will arrive afterwards, and its arrival, removal of the crane, and replacement of guardrails may result in delays through Thursday.

After installation and testing of two to four weeks, the $755,000 diesel generator will permit continuous operation of the water treatment plant during electrical power outages. Generators at pump stations and other plants will soon make the authority’s system resilient to power outage issues, he said.

Indian Creek is permitted to withdraw 40 million gallons per day from the Youghiogheny River. It treats water for more than half of the authority’s approximately 120,000 water customer accounts in the region. Its water is also sold in bulk to Pleasant Valley, Belle Vernon, and PA American in Uniontown.

