Steelers, UPMC-Highmark feud spotlight week's news
Updated 3 hours ago
The week didn’t start off so hot, with the Steelers falling prey to the Ravens.
And it was a rocky week in some spots, with heavy rain flooding roads and homes, and even a few confirmed tornadoes around the region.
Here’s a recap of the week’s most read news stories:
Monday
- Steelers fans were airing grievances after a 26-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It marked the second time in the 18-year history of Heinz Field that the team lost back-to-back home games to start a season. Counting the AFC divisional playoff game to Jacksonville in January, the Steelers have lost three consecutive games at Heinz Field.
- A missing man’s body was found in Linn Run State Park Monday afternoon . The man, whose name was not released, died from an apparent suicide.
Tuesday
- A clash between UPMC and Highmark is again affecting residents. UPMC is warning that starting in July Highmark-insured Medicare Advantage members will no longer be able to receive non-emergency medical care from most UPMC providers unless patients pay their estimated bills in full before getting treated.
- In Harrison, lots of people are apparently excited about the opening of a new sports bar. Bird Dog’s Sports Bar & Grill will open in mid-October, in the same building where the long-standing Do Drop Inn had operated until closing last year.
Wednesday
- A federal lawsuit filed by the parents of a former Seneca Valley High School student claims that five girls at the school targeted their teenage son with false accusations of sexual assault.
- Amy Demi, a UPS driver and singer from Hempfield, is suing two dog owners for negligence after she was attacked by three dogs in Penn Township in August.
Thursday
- KDKA radio personality Marty Griffin, who revealed last month that he is being treated for throat cancer, was in intensive care at UPMC Shadyside with a high fever.
- A Westmoreland County doctor, Milad Shaker, was charged with illegally distributing drugs . It was the third such indictment in the past two weeks. Shaker is accused of dispensing Vicodin, Percocet and Tramadol in exchange for sexual favors.
Friday
- A Duquense University football player died after jumping Thursday night from the 16th floor window of Brottier Hall , an on-campus apartment building at the university.
- James Jay Jenniches, 52, of Vandergrift was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the Oct. 5, 2017 death of Michele Kerr, 49, of Leechburg. Kerr was fatally injured when she apparently fell from his moving pickup at Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56.
Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.