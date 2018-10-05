Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers, UPMC-Highmark feud spotlight week's news

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

The week didn’t start off so hot, with the Steelers falling prey to the Ravens.

And it was a rocky week in some spots, with heavy rain flooding roads and homes, and even a few confirmed tornadoes around the region.

Here’s a recap of the week’s most read news stories:

Monday

  • Steelers fans were airing grievances after a 26-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. It marked the second time in the 18-year history of Heinz Field that the team lost back-to-back home games to start a season. Counting the AFC divisional playoff game to Jacksonville in January, the Steelers have lost three consecutive games at Heinz Field.
  • A missing man’s body was found in Linn Run State Park Monday afternoon . The man, whose name was not released, died from an apparent suicide.

Tuesday

  • A clash between UPMC and Highmark is again affecting residents. UPMC is warning that starting in July Highmark-insured Medicare Advantage members will no longer be able to receive non-­emergency medical care from most UPMC providers unless patients pay their estimated bills in full before getting treated.
  • In Harrison, lots of people are apparently excited about the opening of a new sports bar. Bird Dog’s Sports Bar & Grill will open in mid-October, in the same building where the long-standing Do Drop Inn had operated until closing last year.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

