California University of Pennsylvania seeks military veterans for new program

Thought you knew everything there was to know about the military?

The folks are California University of Pennsylvania are betting there’s a lot more you could learn. The Washington County school has launched a new 12-credit certificate program “History of War, Service and the American Experience.”

Cal U is accepting applications now for the program scheduled to begin in January.

“No matter when or where they served, military veterans and their families have been firsthand participants in American history. This program is a unique opportunity to reflect on personal experiences with others who also have been associated with military life, and to put those experiences into context,” coordinator Sean Madden, of the university’s Department of History, Politics, Law and Society said announcing the new program.

Madden said instructors hope to inform classroom discussions with the experience of students who are military veterans, including those who served during the Korean or Vietnam war eras, spent time in Iraq or Afghanistan, deployed elsewhere or completed their service stateside.

Although the program was designed for military veterans and their family members, university officials said it is open to the general public, including those who have never attended college.

Additional information is available under ‘ History of War, Service and the American Experience’ in the program list at calu.edu/academics.

