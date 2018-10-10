Man killed in fiery collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Lawrence County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A male motorcyclist died Tuesday night when his bike collided with a pickup truck in Wilmington Township, Lawrence County, according to state police with the New Castle barracks.

The collision was reported at 9:50 p.m. in the area of State Route 18 and Johnston Road.

State police said the truck had been traveling southbound on State Route 18 in the right hand lane at the time of the collision, and the motorcycle had been traveling northbound along State Route 18 in the right hand lane.

Troopers said the truck struck the motorcycle as it attempted to make a left hand turn onto Johnston Road, and the motorcycle became stuck under the front of the truck.

The motorcycle was pushed before both vehicles came to a stop, and the truck burst into flames, troopers said.

The driver of the truck, a man from New Wilmington, fled from the scene on foot and had not been found as of early Wednesday morning, troopers said. He is known to police, but wasn’t identified in the news release.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. State police didn’t immediately identify him, and said his name will be released following next of kin notification.

State police are investigating and said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.