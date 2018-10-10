Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Erie man gets 30 to 60 years in woman's strangulation death

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
ERIE — An Erie man has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in the strangulation death of a woman in her northwestern Pennsylvania apartment last year.

The Erie Times-News reports that 27-year-old Justin Glover was sentenced Wednesday according to the terms of a plea agreement with Erie County prosecutors.

He pleaded no contest in August to third-degree murder, strangulation and other counts in the June 2017 death of 26-year-old Anita Jones.

Authorities said Jones died the day after she was found tied up and unresponsive in her second-floor unit in an Erie apartment house

Prosecutors said DNA evidence found near the body matched the defendant, who was staying in a first-floor apartment in the same building.

