State police: Driver who fled after fatal collision in Lawrence County arrested, facing charges

A man who state police say ran from the scene of a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist in Lawrence County on Tuesday night is now facing numerous charges in connection with the incident.

State police with the New Castle barracks charged Abram Joseph Weidenhamer, 38, of New Wilmington, with accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and several summary violations, according to online court records.

The collision happened about 9:50 p.m. in the area of State Route 18 and Johnston Road in Wilmington .

Troopers said Weidenhamer had been driving a pickup truck southbound on Route 18 in the right-hand lane, and the motorcycle, driven by William Baer, 49, also of New Wilmington, had been traveling northbound along Route 18 in the right-hand lane.

According to state police, Weidenhamer struck the motorcycle as he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Johnston Road, and the motorcycle became stuck under the front of the truck. The motorcycle was pushed before both vehicles came to a stop, and the truck burst into flames, troopers said.

Baer was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Weidenhamer fled the scene on foot and was arrested Wednesday. He remained in the Lawrence County Jail early Thursday morning in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to online court records.

