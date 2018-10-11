Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

State police: Driver who fled after fatal collision in Lawrence County arrested, facing charges

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 6:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A man who state police say ran from the scene of a fatal collision that killed a motorcyclist in Lawrence County on Tuesday night is now facing numerous charges in connection with the incident.

State police with the New Castle barracks charged Abram Joseph Weidenhamer, 38, of New Wilmington, with accidents involving death or personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and several summary violations, according to online court records.

The collision happened about 9:50 p.m. in the area of State Route 18 and Johnston Road in Wilmington .

Troopers said Weidenhamer had been driving a pickup truck southbound on Route 18 in the right-hand lane, and the motorcycle, driven by William Baer, 49, also of New Wilmington, had been traveling northbound along Route 18 in the right-hand lane.

According to state police, Weidenhamer struck the motorcycle as he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Johnston Road, and the motorcycle became stuck under the front of the truck. The motorcycle was pushed before both vehicles came to a stop, and the truck burst into flames, troopers said.

Baer was thrown from his bike and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Weidenhamer fled the scene on foot and was arrested Wednesday. He remained in the Lawrence County Jail early Thursday morning in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to online court records.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me