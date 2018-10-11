Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Film shoots to interrupt Yough bridge traffic

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Traffic interruptions on two Youghiogheny River bridges are planned through Saturday to accommodate film crew shoots.

According to PennDOT, the Sutersville Bridge on Route 3045 (First Street), connecting Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, tentatively will be closed between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.

According to a notice distributed to local residents, producers of the Netflix series Mindhunter, which is filmed in the Pittsburgh region, were to have closed the Sutersville Bridge for filming beginning Wednesday evening.

During filming, motorists will be detoured along Sutersville Road, West Main Street and Skillet Hill and Douglas Run roads.

Filming also will temporarily halt traffic between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday on the West Newton Bridge, which carries Route 136 over the river. Several times overnight, traffic will be stopped for a short time while a scene is filmed and then will be allowed on the bridge once more, according to PennDOT officials.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

