Police use pepper spray to break up Washington County party

California Borough police in Washington County arrested two people for allegedly resisting arrest at a party officers broke up with pepper spray.

Officers responded to a call of a loud and disorderly party on Union Street just before midnight Friday, arriving to find about 200 revelers packed into an apartment and gathered in the street outside, according to police.

Police learned from party-goers that Kennedy Lorren Rainey and Aurian Yanai Thomas, both 20-year-olds from Aliquippa, rented the apartment. Rainey and Thomas refused to break up the party when ordered, according to police. They resisted arrest but were eventually taken into custody.

The crowd “refused to disperse” until officers used pepper spray, according to police.

Rainey and Thomas were each charged with riot, obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and purchase of alcohol by a minor. Each is in Washington County Prison on $10,000 cash bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joshua P. Kanalis scheduled for Oct. 29.

