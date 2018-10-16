$12.4 million contract awarded in Ohiopyle pedestrian tunnel project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum Contracting was the apparent low bidder for a pedestrian tunnel and other improvements planned in Ohiopyle, according to PennDOT. The Salem Township-based contractor bid $12.4 million for the price of completing the work.

Officials expect work on the first phase to get underway shortly and extend through Memorial Day. That construction will involve work on a bridge that carries Route 381 over the Youghiogheny River into the Fayette County town.

No work will occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day next year. Construction of the pedestrian tunnel near Sugarloaf Road and other parts of the project — including the relocation of the road and addition of a large parking lot for boaters — will begin in September 2019.

The multi-year project is aimed at improving pedestrian safety on the main thoroughfare through town while addressing parking and drainage issues near Sugarl0af Road and the park visitors center. Ohiopyle sees 1.3 million visitors annually to the state park there.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.