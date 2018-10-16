Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Evening activities still on at Mars high school after bomb threat, evacuation

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Evening activities will go on as scheduled tonight at Mars Area High School, following an evacuation earlier in the day caused by a bomb threat, according to the district.

The district did not disclose any details of the threat, including how it was made or where it was found, in a message to parents signed by Superintendent Wesley W. Shipley on its website .

Shipley could not be reached for comment.

The high school was evacuated around noon, within minutes of the threat being discovered, district communications director Josh Schwoebel said.

The school has about 1,030 students. Adams police closed Route 228 while they walked across the road to Mars Area Elementary School, he said.

Adams police did a sweep of the school.

“No device was found and police have deemed the building to be safe,” the district said.

Adams police could not be reached for comment.

Students returned to the school at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“The district would like to thank our local police and other law enforcement personnel for their quick and diligent response as well as for their continued support of the district’s efforts to ensure a safe and secure educational environment for our students, faculty and staff members,” the notice said.

