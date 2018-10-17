Flight 93 park ranger will present a program on the creation of memorials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Why do we memorialize tragic events in our history?

A U.S. Park Ranger will delve into the subject this weekend, during a special program at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Park ranger Richard Condon will take a look at why we, as a nation, memorialize traumatic events, the concept of memorialization and the the history of the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Condon recently returned from the “Distant Thunder” conference presented by the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War. This year’s conference took place in Gettysburg, where 1,328 monuments and markers memorialize the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Condon will share his insights on memories, memorialization and the healing process that takes place during the evolution of memorials from temporary roadside features to complete national monuments.

Condon’s 45-minute presentation will take place at 2 p.m. on both Oct. 20 and 21 at the Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway in Stoystown.

