Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Flight 93 park ranger will present a program on the creation of memorials

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 5:48 p.m.
Karen Morrow, of New Holland, pays respects to friends Jean and Don Peterson, passengers on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2018. Morrow was in Bible study with Jean Peterson for three years while living in New Jersey. She left a letter to her friends at the memorial site.
Karen Morrow, of New Holland, pays respects to friends Jean and Don Peterson, passengers on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2018. Morrow was in Bible study with Jean Peterson for three years while living in New Jersey. She left a letter to her friends at the memorial site.

Updated 13 hours ago

Why do we memorialize tragic events in our history?

A U.S. Park Ranger will delve into the subject this weekend, during a special program at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Park ranger Richard Condon will take a look at why we, as a nation, memorialize traumatic events, the concept of memorialization and the the history of the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Condon recently returned from the “Distant Thunder” conference presented by the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War. This year’s conference took place in Gettysburg, where 1,328 monuments and markers memorialize the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the Battle of Gettysburg.

Condon will share his insights on memories, memorialization and the healing process that takes place during the evolution of memorials from temporary roadside features to complete national monuments.

Condon’s 45-minute presentation will take place at 2 p.m. on both Oct. 20 and 21 at the Flight 93 National Memorial, 6424 Lincoln Highway in Stoystown.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me