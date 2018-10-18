Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Snow in October. Weather Service shares photo of snow in Pa. town

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
The National Weather Service at State College posted a photo on Twitter early Thursday from a road cam in Coudersport, Potter County showing what appears to be snow.
It’s October and we have snow in Pennsylvania.

The weather service only had the photo and didn’t verify that it was snow, but it looks like the snow, though not much.

Coudersport is located in the northern part of the state between the Allegheny National Forest and the Susquehannock State Forest about 110 miles east of Erie.

In Western Pennsylvania, it was cold overnight with a frost advisories and the forecast for Thursday calls for a chilly but sunny day with temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Friday temperatures will rise into the high 50s and rain is possible Friday night.

Rain is on tap for Saturday afternoon with temps in the mid 50s.

And Sunday morning starts with a chance of rain and snow (there’s that word again) showers, then partly sunny with temp in the 40s.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

