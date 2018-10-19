Police: Man walking on Lawrence County highway tried to pull gun on police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Castle man found walking on a highway in Lawrence County allegedly tried to pull a gun on state police when they tried to restrain him.

State police said they responded to Interstate 376 West at milemarker 7.9 in Pulaski Township around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after several drivers reported seeing a person walking in the travel lanes.

When troopers arrived, they tried to restrain Tyree Markees Sanders, 26.

“Sanders resisted being placed in handcuffs by attempting to pull away,” state police said in a release. “He repeatedly attempted to grab an object concealed in his waistband.”

Troopers gained control of Sanders after a brief struggle on the ground. When he was searched, police said they found a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

The pistol had been reported stolen to Linesville police in Crawford County.

Sanders was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arraigned before District Judge Scott McGrath, and sent to the Lawrence County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Sanders is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before McGrath at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

