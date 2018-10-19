Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: Man walking on Lawrence County highway tried to pull gun on police

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 8:30 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A New Castle man found walking on a highway in Lawrence County allegedly tried to pull a gun on state police when they tried to restrain him.

State police said they responded to Interstate 376 West at milemarker 7.9 in Pulaski Township around 10:45 a.m. Thursday after several drivers reported seeing a person walking in the travel lanes.

When troopers arrived, they tried to restrain Tyree Markees Sanders, 26.

“Sanders resisted being placed in handcuffs by attempting to pull away,” state police said in a release. “He repeatedly attempted to grab an object concealed in his waistband.”

Troopers gained control of Sanders after a brief struggle on the ground. When he was searched, police said they found a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

The pistol had been reported stolen to Linesville police in Crawford County.

Sanders was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arraigned before District Judge Scott McGrath, and sent to the Lawrence County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Sanders is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before McGrath at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me