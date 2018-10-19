Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Kmart shoppers hear emotional sign off from McMurray manager

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Joshua Englert had worked at the McMurray Kmart — store #4770 in Peters Township — since he was 16 years old. He’s now 34, and the store’s last day was Sunday.
Updated 5 hours ago

When a favorite store closes for good, shoppers often think about how it will affect them.

Seldom do they take into account how the shutdown can be an emotional one for a long-time worker.

Englert posted his final call on Facebook. And it’s taken off big time.

In the video, Englert starts off with humor, saying, “I wanted to take this opportunity not to sell you 40-cent plaid skirts or 5-cent panties, but instead to thank you for supporting a lifetime of memories.”

Englert’s emotions gets the better of him, and he struggles through bidding farewell to his 18 years at the store.

The video has been viewed more than 45,000 times and shared nearly 600 times.

In an interview with WOGI-FM 104.3 (Froggy Radio), Englert said he was known for his loud store announcements.

“It hit me when I realized that we’d be splitting up,” he said of his family of co-workers, “and that’s what I got emotional about,” he said.

“These people have definitely changed me. I just wanted to make sure they knew what they meant to me,” Englert told Froggy Radio in an interview.

On Monday, Sears Holdings, Kmart’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced more closings , amid financial strain from massive debt and staggering losses. The company said it will close 142 unprofitable stores near the end of the year, with liquidation sales expected to begin shortly. That’s in addition to the previously announced closure of 46 more unprofitable stores.

Englert told Froggy that he's had a few messages about possible jobs.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

