Meadville man to stand trial for allegedly punching, spitting on cops while drunk

Mike Crowley, The Meadville Tribune | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 10:15 a.m.

A Meadville man is headed to trial, charged with assaulting and repeatedly spitting on city police officers after drunkenly trying to force his way into an Arch Street residence and punching through a window when he was unable to gain access.

Christopher Allen Boston, 28, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on two felony, one misdemeanor and six summary charges.

Meadville police charged Boston with trying to force his way into a home at 456 Arch St. at about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20 as the a resident of the home held the door closed to prevent entry, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Unable to enter, the intoxicated Boston then punched through the window adjacent to the door, according to police, and went on to punch through another window at 415 Arch St.

After being apprehended and brought to a Meadville Police Department holding cell, Boston allegedly fought with multiple officers, striking one patrolman on the left side of his face and between the eyes, according to the criminal complaint. Boston is further charged with spitting on the face of the officer he struck and spitting on both the face and chest of another officer.

Boston faces felony charges of aggravated assault and attempted criminal trespass, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary charges comprised of three counts of harassment, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of public drunkenness.

Boston’s bail was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000 at Wednesday’s hearing. He remains in Crawford County jail. A trial will be scheduled for the January term of criminal court.

