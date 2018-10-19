Indiana County woman charged with placing loaded handgun in 11-year-old's backpack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When an 11-year-old boy at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School in Indiana County opened his backpack in class one morning in September, he didn’t expect to discover a loaded revolver inside.

Now, state police believe that they have figured out how the stolen Ruger LCR .38 Special wound up in the boy’s backpack — and eventually, at the school.

State police said numerous interviews indicate that Riley Jayne Merlo, a family member, stole the firearm from the vehicle of the student’s guardian on or about Sept. 14. They allege that she then placed the firearm in the student’s backpack during a visit to his residence on Sept. 16.

The gun was reported to state police as stolen and not loaded at the time it was stolen Sept. 15 by the student’s guardian, who owns the gun.

Charges have been filed against Merlo, 23, of Creekside. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Merlo is charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and risking catastrophe, both felonies. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and theft from a motor vehicle.

State police were called to the White Township school shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, after a teacher saw the boy holding the weapon. It was confiscated and turned over to police, who found a five rounds loaded in the gun.

“The teacher reported that the student was visibly distraught and shocked upon discovering the firearm in his backpack,” police reported.

Police also stressed that the discovery of the gun was not associated with any known threats to students, teachers, administrators or staff at St. Bernard.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.