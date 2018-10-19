Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Indiana County woman charged with placing loaded handgun in 11-year-old's backpack

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 11:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

When an 11-year-old boy at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School in Indiana County opened his backpack in class one morning in September, he didn’t expect to discover a loaded revolver inside.

Now, state police believe that they have figured out how the stolen Ruger LCR .38 Special wound up in the boy’s backpack — and eventually, at the school.

State police said numerous interviews indicate that Riley Jayne Merlo, a family member, stole the firearm from the vehicle of the student’s guardian on or about Sept. 14. They allege that she then placed the firearm in the student’s backpack during a visit to his residence on Sept. 16.

The gun was reported to state police as stolen and not loaded at the time it was stolen Sept. 15 by the student’s guardian, who owns the gun.

Charges have been filed against Merlo, 23, of Creekside. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Merlo is charged with one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and risking catastrophe, both felonies. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and theft from a motor vehicle.

State police were called to the White Township school shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, after a teacher saw the boy holding the weapon. It was confiscated and turned over to police, who found a five rounds loaded in the gun.

“The teacher reported that the student was visibly distraught and shocked upon discovering the firearm in his backpack,” police reported.

Police also stressed that the discovery of the gun was not associated with any known threats to students, teachers, administrators or staff at St. Bernard.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me