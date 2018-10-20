Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Corps varies Kinzua Dam water release to study impacts on mussels and fish

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Grand opening of Kinzua Dam, Sept. 16, 1966
Valley News Dispatch Archives
Grand opening of Kinzua Dam, Sept. 16, 1966

Updated 5 hours ago

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release water from the Kinzua Dam on the Allegheny River in Forest County on Monday through Thursday for scientists to study the impacts of the releases on fresh water mussels and fish.

The test release is part of a larger, multi-year project by the Corps and The Nature Conservancy to help the Corps manage flows from their dams along the Allegheny River to better mimic the natural flows of the river.

The Corps operates multiple locks and dams in the Allegheny watershed, including those located in the Alle-Kiski Valley at Kittanning, Clinton, Schenley, Natrona, Plum/Harmar, and Highland Park.

“The Corps wants to see if we can change our operations at the dams to benefit the mussel habitat,” said Jeff Hawk, Corps spokesman in Pittsburgh.

But first, the scientists have to gain a better understanding of the river habitat at the Kinzua dam. “We don’t know what the bottom of the river looks like,” said Brad Maurer, restoration engineer for The Nature Conservancy.

When the Corps releases water from Kinzua next week, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will use sonar to measure and record the shape of the river bottom to learn more about the underwater conditions for fish and mussels.

The Kinzua Dam are is “one of the most densely populated reaches for fresh waters mussels in the Allegheny River,” said Eric Chapman, director of aquatic science at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

The release will not cause adverse affects to landowners downstream on the Allegheny River, according to the Corps.

“This is an incredible opportunity to learn about ways we can continue to improve the environment through innovative operations of our reservoirs,” said Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, commander of the Corps’ Pittsburgh District.

Also this month, the group is conducting a similar study in Tidioute to gain additional information about mussel habitat along the river.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me