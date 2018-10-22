Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Mega Millions winner could easily afford Pittsburgh's 10 priciest homes

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

If you win tomorrow's Mega Millions lottery jackpot you might be in the market for a mansion or three.

And with a record-setting payday of $1.6 billion, you'd be able to afford all the Pittsburgh area's most expensive homes several times over.

The region's costliest pad is a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home located on 10 wooded acres in Sewickley, listed at a paltry $7.75 million, according to real estate website Zillow .

Buying the 10 priciest homes currently for sale in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties would set you back a mere $51 million, barely more than 3 percent of the jackpot.

You probably won't win the lottery. The odds of hitting the jackpot are about one in 300 million. But hey, just in case a move is in your future, it couldn't hurt to do some research on the area's priciest digs.

All information from Zillow.

1. $7.75 million, 52 Timberhill Drive , Sewickley

2. $6.9 million, 340 Fox Hunt Road , Indiana Township

3. $6 million, 160 Woodmere Drive , Ligonier

4. $5.75 million, 168 Galaxie Farm Lane , Donegal

5. $5.25 million, 265 Scaife Road , Sewickley

6. $4.75 million, 621 Vale Vista Court , Belle Vernon

7. $3.9 million, 141 Beech Ridge Drive , Sewickley

8. $3.7 million, 641 Hidden Meadows Lane, Ligonier

9. $3.4 million, 215 25th St. #5 , Pittsburgh

10. $3.38 million, 1 Equestrian Lane , Fox Chapel

Or maybe, if you're a big winner, you want to get away from Pittsburgh. Far, far away.

Honolulu's most expensive home has four bedrooms and is located right on the beach.

It costs just $22 million.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me