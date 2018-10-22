Mega Millions winner could easily afford Pittsburgh's 10 priciest homes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you win tomorrow's Mega Millions lottery jackpot you might be in the market for a mansion or three.

And with a record-setting payday of $1.6 billion, you'd be able to afford all the Pittsburgh area's most expensive homes several times over.

The region's costliest pad is a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home located on 10 wooded acres in Sewickley, listed at a paltry $7.75 million, according to real estate website Zillow .

Buying the 10 priciest homes currently for sale in Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties would set you back a mere $51 million, barely more than 3 percent of the jackpot.

You probably won't win the lottery. The odds of hitting the jackpot are about one in 300 million. But hey, just in case a move is in your future, it couldn't hurt to do some research on the area's priciest digs.

All information from Zillow.

1. $7.75 million, 52 Timberhill Drive , Sewickley

2. $6.9 million, 340 Fox Hunt Road , Indiana Township

3. $6 million, 160 Woodmere Drive , Ligonier

4. $5.75 million, 168 Galaxie Farm Lane , Donegal

5. $5.25 million, 265 Scaife Road , Sewickley

6. $4.75 million, 621 Vale Vista Court , Belle Vernon

7. $3.9 million, 141 Beech Ridge Drive , Sewickley

8. $3.7 million, 641 Hidden Meadows Lane, Ligonier

9. $3.4 million, 215 25th St. #5 , Pittsburgh

10. $3.38 million, 1 Equestrian Lane , Fox Chapel

Or maybe, if you're a big winner, you want to get away from Pittsburgh. Far, far away.

Honolulu's most expensive home has four bedrooms and is located right on the beach.

It costs just $22 million.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.