Slippery Rock teacher accused of sexually assaulting middle school girls

State police have accused an eighth grade math teacher at Slippery Rock Area Middle School of sexually assaulting four students.

Robert Preston Willison, 51, of Slippery Rock Township is suspended from his position at the school, according to state police. He remained listed among the school’s staff on its website.

State police said the investigation started after a complaint was made to ChildLine, a child abuse reporting system.

Police said the incidents happened on four separate dates with the four students between Aug. 15 and Sept. 20. Of the four students, three are 13 and one is 14, the complaint states.

In interviews, state police said all four children said Willison had touched their buttocks.

In a criminal complaint, state police say Willison had previously been suspended twice, in 2012 for allegedly inappropriately touching a female teacher in the copy room and again in 2015 for allegedly touching another teacher and making inappropriate comments about students to her.

Slippery Rock Area Superintendent Alfonso Angelucci could not immediately be reached for comment.

Willison is charged with felony counts of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children; indecent assault, a misdemeanor, and a summary count of harassment.

He was awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.

