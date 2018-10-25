Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Beaver County football coach charged with having child porn

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Russell Barley
Russell Barley

Updated 7 hours ago

State police on Thursday arrested a Beaver County high school football coach on child pornography charges, according to the school district.

Russell Barley, 59, is charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of communications, court records show.

Barley was suspended from his position as coach of the Freedom Area High School football team, according to a statement from Superintendent Jeffrey Fuller. He said Barley subsequently resigned.

“To our knowledge, no Freedom Area School District students were involved in Mr. Barley’s actions,” Fuller said.

He also was a teacher in the Neshannock Township School District, according to a statement from the district.

“After speaking with the PA State Police we were informed that no Neshannock Township School District students were involved, nor was district equipment or resources used,” according to the statement.

Barley was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tim Finn.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me