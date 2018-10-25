Beaver County football coach charged with having child porn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police on Thursday arrested a Beaver County high school football coach on child pornography charges, according to the school district.

Russell Barley, 59, is charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal use of communications, court records show.

Barley was suspended from his position as coach of the Freedom Area High School football team, according to a statement from Superintendent Jeffrey Fuller. He said Barley subsequently resigned.

“To our knowledge, no Freedom Area School District students were involved in Mr. Barley’s actions,” Fuller said.

He also was a teacher in the Neshannock Township School District, according to a statement from the district.

“After speaking with the PA State Police we were informed that no Neshannock Township School District students were involved, nor was district equipment or resources used,” according to the statement.

Barley was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tim Finn.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.