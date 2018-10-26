Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police allege Butler man raped, threatened to kill girl if she told anyone

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 10:21 a.m.



Butler police have charged a 64-year-old man with raping a girl.

City police allege that Edwin D. Bell, of Butler, threatened to kill a girl who, according to the criminal complaint against him, was under 13 years old.

The girl’s exact age was not disclosed.

The alleged rape was reported to the state’s child abuse hotline on Sept. 18. Police interviewed the girl on Sept. 28, the complaint states.

Police said the girl told them Bell gained her trust by “giving her stuff.”

“She explained that she would go to his house for cans,” police said in the criminal complaint. “Her mother would take the cans to exchange for money.”

The girl said Bell would play games with her, such as hiding things and asking her to find them. One day, she allegedly found his stash of marijuana, which he then smoked and made her smell it.

Police said Bell began kissing and touching the girl, and she slapped and punched him. Bell eventually ripped her clothes off, made her touch his genitals and had intercourse with her, the complaint states.

The girl said Bell told her he loved her and that “if you tell anyone about this I will literally kill you,” the complaint states.

Police said Bell admitted to kissing the girl when they interviewed him at the police station on Thursday.

Bell is charged with rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He was arraigned Thursday and placed in the Butler County Jail on $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 before District Judge William T. Fullerton.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

