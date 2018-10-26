Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Flight 93 Friends annual meeting Nov. 3 to cover latest improvements to memorial

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Families of Flight 93 and officials stand at the base of the Tower of Voices during the dedication ceremony for the Tower by the National Park Service, along with the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and the National Park Foundation at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Stoystown, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Families of Flight 93 and officials stand at the base of the Tower of Voices during the dedication ceremony for the Tower by the National Park Service, along with the Families of Flight 93, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and the National Park Foundation at the Flight 93 National Memorial outside Stoystown, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

The annual membership meeting of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial will feature a keynote presentation on environmental improvements at the memorial.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in the memorial’s Learning Center.

Keynote speaker Andrea Kautz, research entomologist at Powdermill Nature Reserve, will talk about the pollinator project, native wildflower plantings and other environmental projects the organization oversees.

The meeting also will include a review of 2018, including the completion of the Tower of Voices, distribution of the 2018 annual report, member recognition and a look at projects for the coming year.

The meeting is open to current Friends members, prospective members and the public. For more information or to register to attend, contact brooke_neel@partner.nps.gov .

Established in 2009, the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is the official nonprofit supporting partner of the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Somerset County.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

