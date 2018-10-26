Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police: Mom who put plastic bag over son's head arrested

The Associated Press | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 1:06 p.m.



ALLIANCE, Ohio — Police say an Ohio woman whose son told her he was going to kill himself said she would do it for him before placing a plastic trash bag over his head and pulling the drawstrings.

The Repository in Canton reports a 36-year-old Alliance woman was charged with attempted murder after Alliance police were called to her northeast Ohio home Sunday to investigate a domestic violence report. Stark County jail records show the young man, whose age wasn’t available, was able to tear open the bag to breathe.

Court records say the woman confronted him over alleged theft or abuse of medication. The records say another family member had to intervene and the woman later said “she was upset and out of control.”

Court records don’t show an attorney for her.

