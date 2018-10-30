Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: Pittsburgh woman hid stolen gun, drugs in bag of items for 2-month-old son

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 3 hours ago

A Pittsburgh woman allegedly hid a stolen gun and drugs in a bag of items to care for her 2-month-old son as she was being arrested, according to state police.

Tamara Marie Newland, 26, was being taken into custody on a warrant at 11 a.m. Sunday when troopers said she handed the plastic bag to an acquaintance at a Blairsville home. When troopers got permission to search the bag and a pillowcase, they found a pistol that had been reported stolen, suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin and cash, according to a news release.

Newland is being held at the Indiana County Jail on $50,000 bond. She is charged with drug offenses, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

A Nov. 5 preliminary hearing is set. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

