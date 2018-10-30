Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Steady rain' predicted for Halloween night trick-or-treat

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 8:06 a.m.

If your Halloween costume includes rain boots and an umbrella, you’re set for trick-or-treating Wednesday in the Pittsburgh area.

It’ll be warmer Wednesday night, but expect rain during prime trick-or-treat hours, according to Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township. It won’t be a heavy downpour, but there is a 90 percent chance of rain.

“We’re looking at pretty much steady rain for the whole period,” he said.

The temperature on Halloween at 5 p.m. — when children in many communities are heading to small parades before going door-to-door — is predicted to be 63 degrees, Hendricks said. It will hover around there through 7 p.m.

Tuesday night trick-or-treaters will have a better go of it — temperatures around 5 p.m. will be in the mid-50s and there’s a change of scattered rain mostly north of the city, he said.

The rain is likely to return for Thursday night trick-or-treaters. The temperature will be in the mid-50s with an 80 percent chance of rain, Hendricks said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

