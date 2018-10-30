Corps of Engineers to begin removing warning buoys from W.Pa. rivers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will start removing pillar buoys from the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers Tuesday.

The buoys marking restricted areas at navigation dams are taken out in advance of the ice and high-water season.

“Boaters should use caution as they approach the locks, especially when proceeding downstream,” the corps said. “Boaters are also urged to consult their navigation charts to be absolutely sure of their landmarks when approaching the locks and dams.”

The buoy removal will take about a week, depending on river and weather conditions.

“These warning buoys can be pushed off station at any time during high water or freeze events; therefore, they have to be considered a last resort for water safety,” said John Anderson, supervisory operations specialist.

The warning buoys will be reinstalled before the start of the recreational boating season next year.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.