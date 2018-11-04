Statewide sweep nabs 27 from Western Pennsylvania on insurance fraud charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An investigation by the state attorney general’s office has netted 60 arrests for insurance fraud, including 27 people from Western Pennsylvania.

Charges were filed as a result of a statewide sweep conducted during September and October by agents from the attorney general’s Insurance Fraud Section.

The cases investigated include a man from Pottstown in Montgomery County accused of filing a claim for 18 items stolen from his vehicle, including$43,000 worth of mink coats and jackets. Authorities say the receipts submitted for the claim were fake.

Another claim filed by a woman in Bloomsburg sought$2,000 for hail damage to her car. But investigators determined that the car already had hail damage when it was purchased and that the last hailstorm in the region was two years before the claim was filed.

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime that impacts consumers and policyholders across our commonwealth,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing false information to an insurance company. When people commit insurance fraud, it causes premiums to rise for the folks who do follow the rules. It’s wrong, and we’re taking action to stop it.”

In addition to the 27 people charged in Western Pennsylvania, 10 people were charged in the central part of the state and 23 people in the east.

Following are the people from western Pennsylvania facing fraud charges:

Rykia Lambert, 24, East 20th St., Erie

Mark Folino, 31, East Sheridan Ave., New Castle

Ann Wilson, 47, Grant St., Star Junction

Amanda Gassner, 27, of Fruit Ave., Farrell

Linda Gassner, 55, Stambaugh Ave., Sharon

Joy Lynn Pierce, 43, West 8th Ave., Tarentum

Sharon Williams , 38, Park Ave., Johnstown

Lynn Hughes, 33, Yellow Springs Dr., Williamsburg

Kyle Miller, 29, of Wood St., DuBois

Nicholas Markle, 27, of Limerick Ln., Newry

Kristen Moore, 24, Walnut St., Coupon

Christina Hansen, 41, Roosevelt St., Conway

Dirk McKinney, 46, Lesh Rd., Louisville, Ohio

Cindy Yoder, 43, Lesh Road, Louisville, Ohio

Shane Valentine, 40, Bench Ave., Washington

Brent O’Neal, 25, Cypress Dr., Greensburg

Thecla Craddock, 28, of Rose Ave. Penn Hills

Ryan Coffey, 29, Rose Ave. Penn Hills

Malinda Stoner, 46, of Nemacolin Rd. Carmichales

Richard Weber, 29, of Maple Leaf Dr., Erie

Anissa Weber, 22, Maple Leaf Dr., Erie

Timmica Moore, 39, Lindsey Ln., Export

Ursula Howard, 39, of Maginn St., Pittsburgh

Sonya Townsend, 50, of Beechwood Ave., Farrell

Jesse Finnegan, 51, North Hill St., Coalport

Anthony Murray, 34, 4th St., Coraopolis

Heather Bordack, 43, Mountaindale Rd., Blandburg

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.