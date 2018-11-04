Statewide sweep nabs 27 from Western Pennsylvania on insurance fraud charges
An investigation by the state attorney general’s office has netted 60 arrests for insurance fraud, including 27 people from Western Pennsylvania.
Charges were filed as a result of a statewide sweep conducted during September and October by agents from the attorney general’s Insurance Fraud Section.
The cases investigated include a man from Pottstown in Montgomery County accused of filing a claim for 18 items stolen from his vehicle, including$43,000 worth of mink coats and jackets. Authorities say the receipts submitted for the claim were fake.
Another claim filed by a woman in Bloomsburg sought$2,000 for hail damage to her car. But investigators determined that the car already had hail damage when it was purchased and that the last hailstorm in the region was two years before the claim was filed.
“Insurance fraud is a serious crime that impacts consumers and policyholders across our commonwealth,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing false information to an insurance company. When people commit insurance fraud, it causes premiums to rise for the folks who do follow the rules. It’s wrong, and we’re taking action to stop it.”
In addition to the 27 people charged in Western Pennsylvania, 10 people were charged in the central part of the state and 23 people in the east.
Following are the people from western Pennsylvania facing fraud charges:
- Rykia Lambert, 24, East 20th St., Erie
- Mark Folino, 31, East Sheridan Ave., New Castle
- Ann Wilson, 47, Grant St., Star Junction
- Amanda Gassner, 27, of Fruit Ave., Farrell
- Linda Gassner, 55, Stambaugh Ave., Sharon
- Joy Lynn Pierce, 43, West 8th Ave., Tarentum
- Sharon Williams , 38, Park Ave., Johnstown
- Lynn Hughes, 33, Yellow Springs Dr., Williamsburg
- Kyle Miller, 29, of Wood St., DuBois
- Nicholas Markle, 27, of Limerick Ln., Newry
- Kristen Moore, 24, Walnut St., Coupon
- Christina Hansen, 41, Roosevelt St., Conway
- Dirk McKinney, 46, Lesh Rd., Louisville, Ohio
- Cindy Yoder, 43, Lesh Road, Louisville, Ohio
- Shane Valentine, 40, Bench Ave., Washington
- Brent O’Neal, 25, Cypress Dr., Greensburg
- Thecla Craddock, 28, of Rose Ave. Penn Hills
- Ryan Coffey, 29, Rose Ave. Penn Hills
- Malinda Stoner, 46, of Nemacolin Rd. Carmichales
- Richard Weber, 29, of Maple Leaf Dr., Erie
- Anissa Weber, 22, Maple Leaf Dr., Erie
- Timmica Moore, 39, Lindsey Ln., Export
- Ursula Howard, 39, of Maginn St., Pittsburgh
- Sonya Townsend, 50, of Beechwood Ave., Farrell
- Jesse Finnegan, 51, North Hill St., Coalport
- Anthony Murray, 34, 4th St., Coraopolis
- Heather Bordack, 43, Mountaindale Rd., Blandburg
