Snow and rain showers could affect Tuesday commute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Snow is expected to hit the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of precipitation with rain and snow showers likely to occur before 10 a.m. There also will be chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

“We’re looking for rain and snow showers likely during the morning tomorrow. It’s going to be rain occasionally mixed with snow, and then for periods of straight snow. We’re really not looking for any kind of accumulation,” meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

Tuesday’s high will be 38 degrees. Wind gusts could get up to 25 miles per hour.

Hendricks said the only thing people should potentially worry about is the possibility of ice forming on bridges and overpasses.

“If there is a little snow that actually lands on the ground, even a dusting, the wind will blow that around and it might cause some icy patches,” he said.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the department’s maintenance division has been preparing for winter services for a few months and there will be crews out on Tuesday.

“Our crews have gone through winter trainings, they have run their routes, our equipment has been tested, and we have plenty of material on hand,” Cowan said.

Cowan said motorists should use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and ramps and inspect their cars to make sure they’re winter ready.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.