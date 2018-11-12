Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Fayette County man killed in Somerset County crash

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 9:33 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A 25-year-old Fayette County man died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle crash late Friday in Somerset County, according to state police.

Bryar J. Angelo of Normalville died after he was ejected from his vehicle along the 3000 block of Cumberland Highway in Larimer Township when he struck a telephone pole about 11:30 p.m., state police in Somerset reported. The rural roadway is east of Meyersdale.

Trooper Brandon Clark said Angelo was travelling south when he traveled off the left shoulder of the highway and struck a telephone pole. Clark said Angelo’s 1998 Mercedes Benz rolled a number of times before coming to rest on the west edge of the roadway.

Police said Angelo was not wearing a seatbelt.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

