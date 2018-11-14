Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Legislators will host veteran appreciation breakfast in Somerset on Friday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Senator Pat Stefano, at his office in Connellsville on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015.
Celeste Van Kirk | Tribune-Review
Senator Pat Stefano, at his office in Connellsville on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015.
Vietnam War veteran Patrick Martin waves while marching Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Vietnam War veteran Patrick Martin waves while marching Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans’ Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 18 hours ago

Even with the official holiday having passed, it’s never too late to show appreciation for Western Pennsylvania veterans.

State Rep. Carl Metzgar and Sen. Pat Stefano will host a free breakfast for vets at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Samuel S. Crouse American Legion Post 181, 162 Main St., Somerset.

“We owe these brave men and women a debt of gratitude for their commitment to defend our country,” Metzgar said.

Guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Sembower Jr., a 37-year veteran with three Meritorious Service medals, the Legion of Merit medal, the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service medal and the NATO medal.

Stefano said the breakfast “gives us an opportunity to talk to veterans about issues of importance to them and ensure their voices are heard.”

Registration is required by calling 814-443-2053 or 814-443-4230.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me