Legislators will host veteran appreciation breakfast in Somerset on Friday

Even with the official holiday having passed, it’s never too late to show appreciation for Western Pennsylvania veterans.

State Rep. Carl Metzgar and Sen. Pat Stefano will host a free breakfast for vets at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Samuel S. Crouse American Legion Post 181, 162 Main St., Somerset.

“We owe these brave men and women a debt of gratitude for their commitment to defend our country,” Metzgar said.

Guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Sembower Jr., a 37-year veteran with three Meritorious Service medals, the Legion of Merit medal, the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service medal and the NATO medal.

Stefano said the breakfast “gives us an opportunity to talk to veterans about issues of importance to them and ensure their voices are heard.”

Registration is required by calling 814-443-2053 or 814-443-4230.

