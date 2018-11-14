Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Snow making starts at Seven Springs as wintry weather expected to blanket region

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Snowmaking is under way at Seven Springs and Hidden Valley ski resorts, as low temperatures allowed the mountain crew to fire up snow guns beginning Saturday.

“In some areas, we are already up to 2 feet of snow, which means we will able to bring out the snowcats and push the snow where we need it,” said Katie Buchan, spokeswoman for the resorts.

“You walk out front and there are piles of snow that are 10 feet deep,” said Kirk Russel, manager of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. “We try to hit it as hard as we can and put down the snow that we need.”

It is possible that the ski slopes could open for Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are waiting to see if we can pull that off. If we can, the announcement will be out very soon,” Buchan said. “The forecast looks awesome; we have a good winter ahead of us.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the region Thursday morning.

Wet snow is expected to accumulate up to 2 inches in Western Pennsylvania between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, with a tenth of an inch of ice possible, the weather service forecast.

The snowfall will peak between 4 and 8 a.m. before changing to sleet and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service is hedging its bets, however, saying Wednesday night there remains “considerable uncertainty” in whether the region is blanketed in snow, rain or ice on Thursday. If warm air is not as strong as expected, precipitation could remain as snow with much higher amounts. Ice and wet snow will create difficult traveling conditions.

Thursday’s high will be around 35 degrees.

A mix of rain and snow is expected between 8 and 11 p.m. Thursday night, with snow likely occurring after 11 p.m. A chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain, is expected after 10 a.m. Friday before gradually ending. Friday’s high is predicted to be 41 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.

Snowmaking is underway at Seven Springs in Champion, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Snowmaking is underway at Seven Springs in Champion, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
A member of the Mountain Crew makes his way down Wagner slope, while checking on snow guns, as snowmaking gets underway at Seven Springs in Champion, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A member of the Mountain Crew makes his way down Wagner slope, while checking on snow guns, as snowmaking gets underway at Seven Springs in Champion, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
