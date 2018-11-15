Thanksgiving travel: 54 million Americans making a trip

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thanksgiving 2018 is set to see the most travelers since 2005, with record numbers of airline passengers expected.

“The thriving economy is giving travelers a lot to be thankful for this year. Two-and-a-half million more Americans will have the chance this year to create new lasting memories with their families and friends, which is very exciting to see,” Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central said in prepared remarks.

Here is a look at some of the Thanksgiving travel facts and figures:

54.3 million

Americans who will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving — 4.8 percent more than in 2017

-

48.5 million

Americans who will drive to their Thanksgiving destination

-

30.6 million

Airline passengers expected over the 12-day holiday travel period, from Nov. 16-27 — 5.7 percent more than in 2017

-

6.5 million

Mid-Atlantic travelers (including Pennsylvanians) expected to travel this year — 5 percent more than in 2017

Auto: 5.8 million, up 5.1 percent from last year

Air: 574,000, up 5.6 percent from last year

-

$2.66

National average for a gallon of gas in November

-

Nov. 22, Nov. 23 and Nov. 24

Expected to be the best days to drive

-

Nov. 22

Expected to be the slowest air travel day

-

Nov. 25

Expected to be the busiest holiday travel day

-

Top Thanksgiving destinations

· Orlando, Fla.

· New York City

· Anaheim, Calif.

· Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

· Las Vegas

· Cancun, Mexico

· Dallas/Fort Worth

· Honolulu, Hawaii

· Washington, D.C.

· Miami

Source: AAA, Airlines for America

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.