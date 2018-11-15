Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected today; schools closed or delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that’s in effect until 7 p.m.

It covers parts of southwest and western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Ligonier, and Donegal.

Between of 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation and ice accumulations of a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain could cause travel difficulties, according to the weather service.

The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Drivers should expect slippery roads, limited visibility, and use caution while driving.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has temporarily lowered the speed limit on much of its system from the Laurel Highlands through Central Pennsylvania. Speeds are reduced to 45 mph from the Dongeal interchange, exit 91, to the Valley Force interchange, exit 326.

“Snow and sleet are expected to continue through this afternoon. Visibility is poor,” the turnpike commission said in a statement. “Several incidents have been reported on the PA Turnpike and crews continue to treat the roadway.”

The weather service also issued a Winter Storm Warning for Westmoreland and Fayette Ridges counties, including the cities of Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, and Ohiopyle until 1 a.m. Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

The counties are expected to see heavy mixed precipitation, additional wet snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches on the ridge tops, and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch.

The warning said power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, and travel will be dangerous and nearly impossible. People should expect significant reductions in visibility at times.

NWS meteorologist Lee Hendricks said Thursday morning that drivers should slow down and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations.

“If you’re normally doing 65 on the highway, try to stay closer to the speed limit,” he said. “The slower you’re going the more time you have to see any problems as well as being able to control your car should you begin sliding on anything.”

He said bridges and overpasses could be a hot spot for potential hazards.

“Temperatures right now across our area are generally sitting below freezing. The roadways are still fairly warm, so you’re not getting a lot of ice on them, but on bridges and overpasses that are more exposed to the air the ice will accumulate there first,” Hendricks said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for snow, freezing rain, and sleet before noon, rain between noon and 5 p.m., and sleet likely after 5 p.m. A total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible. Little or no ice accumulation is expected.

A mix of rain, snow, and sleet is expected to become all snow after 7 p.m. Thursday, with possible snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Friday’s forecast calls for a chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. and a slight chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.