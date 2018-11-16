Wintry blast leaves thousands without power, schools closed or delayed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several area school districts were closed or on delays Friday morning, and thousands of Western Pennsylvanians were without power after a blast of winter weather hit the area Thursday night into Friday.

Emergency crews spent Thursday night rescuing motorists who crashed or became stranded as a mix of freezing rain and snow made travel hazardous. Thousands of people were left without power.

Duquesne Light reported about 24,371 customers without power around 10:15 a.m. At the same time, outages were affecting First Energy customers in Allegheny County and in Westmoreland County. Some First Energy customers in those counties aren’t expected to see their power restored until Sunday, according to the company’s website .

Duquesne Light said late Friday morning that damage to equipment is severe and widespread across its territory, and all available crews, including an additional 120 contract lineworkers and 160 contract tree clearance personnel, are working to make repairs and assess new damage.

“We are dedicated to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. We will continue to share updates throughout the day,” spokesman Jerry Lucci said.

Friday’s morning and afternoon forecast called for a chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. There is a 30 percent chance of precipitation with little or no snow accumulation expected and a high of 36 degrees.

The Friday evening forecast calls for a slight chance of snow showers before 8 p.m. and a 20 percent chance of precipitation, the weather service said.

No snow or rain is expected Saturday, but those conditions are expected Sunday into Monday, according to forecast. The rest of the week is looking to be mostly sunny and cloudy. Thanksgiving will be sunny with a high of 46 degrees.

