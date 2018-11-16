Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

5 tips to keep you and your dog safe in big-game hunting season

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Here in Pennsylvania, big-game hunting seasons run from Nov. 17 through Dec. 8 for bear and deer.

If you are not hunting but are on state game lands, you are required to wear fluorescent orange material on you head, chest and back until Dec. 15.

While hunters have regulations for proper dress on state game lands, non-hunters — and their dogs — should exercise caution generally anywhere outdoors, according to Patrick Snickles, game warden supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region.

“Be aware and respectful of others who share the woods with you,” said Snickles, who shared these tips:

  • Know there are hunters not only in state game lands but also in a number of parks and on private property. Make sure, if you are walking in a local park, to check the regulations.
  • Know your safety zone for firearm hunting: Hunters have to be at least 150 yards from occupied structures while hunting, unless they are given permission from occupants.
  • Know your safety zone for archery: Archery hunters must be at least 50 yards from occupied buildings, playgrounds and schools.
  • Although you are not required (unless on state game lands), consider a fluorescent orange hat or vest and for your dog as well.
  • If concerned about running into big game hunters during the week, consider hiking on Sundays, when no big game hunting is allowed.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

