Butler County schools delay, cancel classes as power outages linger

Some Butler County school districts were cancelling or delaying the start of classes on Monday as power outages lingered in the county.

Districts that have cancelled school for Monday include Butler Area and Moniteau, the Trib’s news partner, WPXI-TV , reported.

The Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School is also closed.

The Karns City Area and South Butler County districts had called two-hour delays.

As of early Monday morning, West Penn Power was reporting about 6,500 outages in Butler County following last week’s snow that brought down trees and power lines .

Butler County accounted for the bulk of the nearly 8,000 West Penn customers in Pennsylvania still without power.

Outages were under 1,000 each in other Pittsburgh area counties as of 4 a.m. — 133 in Allegheny; 729 in Armstrong; 129 in Beaver; and 67 in Westmoreland.

