Regional

Cold, rainy weather forecast for Monday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 4:51 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

It won’t be warming up much on Monday, but it will be just warm enough that it will be raining instead of snowing.

The chance of rain will be increasing throughout the day and into the afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley said. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning.

The temperature was in the mid-30s early Monday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport, and not expected to move much, going up to only about 40 degrees before falling to a 34 degree low Monday night, Rackley said.

Because of that, mostly rain will be seen in the Pittsburgh area, but there could be some frozen stuff mixed in, especially in the morning. Only rain is expected in the afternoon.

Roads should be OK, but it will be a cold, wet day, Rackley said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

