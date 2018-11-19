Police: Butler County men shoot alleged burglar in Slippery Rock Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler County man shot a burglar with a shotgun on Sunday, state police said.

The burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hines Road in Slippery Rock Township.

According to state police, two men, ages 67 and 57, called 911 about a man who was in their driveway and entering their unsecured vehicle.

The alleged burglar was identified as Dustin Miller, 26, of Slippery Rock.

According to state police, Miller approached the victims’ residence after going through the vehicle and started to kick a door. He then allegedly walked to the front of the victims’ residence after opening a garage door and damaging multiple other door locks.

Miller then allegedly found a large boulder and threw it through a glass door, shattering it.

Miller “went back to his truck and then walked in an aggressive manner directly back towards the victims’ location,” state police said. “In fear for both victims’ lives, the victim fired one round from his single-shot shotgun, striking the actor.”

Police did not specify which of the two burglary victims fired the shot.

Miller was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was treated and released for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Miller is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and drug and traffic violations.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.