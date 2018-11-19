Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Police: Butler County men shoot alleged burglar in Slippery Rock Township

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, 5:12 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Butler County man shot a burglar with a shotgun on Sunday, state police said.

The burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hines Road in Slippery Rock Township.

According to state police, two men, ages 67 and 57, called 911 about a man who was in their driveway and entering their unsecured vehicle.

The alleged burglar was identified as Dustin Miller, 26, of Slippery Rock.

According to state police, Miller approached the victims’ residence after going through the vehicle and started to kick a door. He then allegedly walked to the front of the victims’ residence after opening a garage door and damaging multiple other door locks.

Miller then allegedly found a large boulder and threw it through a glass door, shattering it.

Miller “went back to his truck and then walked in an aggressive manner directly back towards the victims’ location,” state police said. “In fear for both victims’ lives, the victim fired one round from his single-shot shotgun, striking the actor.”

Police did not specify which of the two burglary victims fired the shot.

Miller was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was treated and released for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Miller is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, driving under the influence and drug and traffic violations.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me