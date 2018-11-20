Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Power outages linger in Western Pa. days after winter's first blast

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, 5:18 a.m.

About 1,500 West Penn Power customers are still without electricity in four counties following snow Thursday night that brought down trees and power lines.

Butler County remains the most heavily affected, where the utility was reporting just over 1,000 customers without power as of about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of those outages were in Center, Middlesex, and Penn townships.

Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to West Penn Power’s outage website .

The Moniteau School District is closed Tuesday because of the power outages, the district said on its website . All afternoon and evening events scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled. Classes will resume after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 27.

Power has been restored at all Butler Area schools and students there will return to classes on Tuesday.

West Penn was reporting 435 customers without power in Armstrong County, with most of those in Bradys Bend; 30 in Westmoreland County, with nearly half of those in Allegheny Township; and 19 in Allegheny County, with most of those in Frazer, 11, and West Deer, 5.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

