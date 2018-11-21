Afternoon snow could arrive in time for Thanksgiving eve rush hour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some snow could be arriving Wednesday afternoon, just in time to make roads slippery for what could be a day-before-Thanksgiving early rush home.

The worst case would see some moderate snow arrive in the mid-afternoon, between 3 and 5 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley said.

The temperature is expected to be just above freezing then, but if it’s a little bit lower, there could be some minor impacts to roadways, he said.

The snow band will move through quickly, and be out of the Pittsburgh area by 6 p.m. It will dissipate as it moves south — and there’s a chance that could happen before it reaches the city, leaving just a few flurries.

No snow is expected for Thanksgiving, but it’s going to be cold despite sunny skies. After falling to a low of 18 degrees Wednesday night, the temperature is expected to recover only to about 27 degrees on Thursday, according to Rackley.

Some warmer air will arrive for Friday, when the high is forecast to reach 42, before another cold front comes in. The next chance for winter weather will be late Friday night into Saturday, when there could be a quick shot of sleet and snow before turning to rain.

