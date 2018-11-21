Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Afternoon snow could arrive in time for Thanksgiving eve rush hour

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, 4:30 a.m.
Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News/AP
Your afternoon commute could get a bit rougher if the predicted snow arrives.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Your afternoon commute could get a bit rougher if the predicted snow arrives.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Some snow could be arriving Wednesday afternoon, just in time to make roads slippery for what could be a day-before-Thanksgiving early rush home.

The worst case would see some moderate snow arrive in the mid-afternoon, between 3 and 5 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Rackley said.

The temperature is expected to be just above freezing then, but if it’s a little bit lower, there could be some minor impacts to roadways, he said.

The snow band will move through quickly, and be out of the Pittsburgh area by 6 p.m. It will dissipate as it moves south — and there’s a chance that could happen before it reaches the city, leaving just a few flurries.

No snow is expected for Thanksgiving, but it’s going to be cold despite sunny skies. After falling to a low of 18 degrees Wednesday night, the temperature is expected to recover only to about 27 degrees on Thursday, according to Rackley.

Some warmer air will arrive for Friday, when the high is forecast to reach 42, before another cold front comes in. The next chance for winter weather will be late Friday night into Saturday, when there could be a quick shot of sleet and snow before turning to rain.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Related Content
This could be one of the coldest Thanksgivings in Pittsburgh history
If you were planning to play that family Turkey Bowl in the front yard Thursday, you better bundle up. Thanksgiving 2018 is shaping up to be ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me