2 chihuahuas found abandoned in Beaver County

The Beaver County Humane Society is investigating the abandonment of two chihuahuas.

The dogs, both males, were found discarded in a cardboard box in Monaca Heights, the agency said in a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The dogs were brought into the shelter this morning by Monaca police. The dogs are males approximately 8 and 10 years of age and appeared to be in need of extensive veterinary care,” the post says. “Both dogs were loaded with fleas. The older male is missing fur along his back and tail from heavy flea infestation.”

Both dogs also have dental issues. The younger male “is not bearing weight on his right hind leg and will need x-rays of his leg and pelvis. The older male also has a possible tumor and an ulcer on his right eye,” the humane society said.

Anyone with information on who owned the dogs or the identities of the people who abandoned them is asked to call 724-775-5801, ext. 110.

A person convicted of animal cruelty or abuse could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Anyone can surrender unwanted animals to the humane society, which will find them homes.

“There is no reason whatsoever to dump these dogs where they are certain to die in this cold weather,” the society said.

The society said it expects to spend upwards of $2,000 caring for the dogs. It asked for those interested in making donations for their care to visit its Facebook page .

