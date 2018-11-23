After Pittsburgh's coldest Thanksgiving in 80 years, temperatures will rebound

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No, you weren’t going crazy yesterday — it actually was the coldest Thanksgiving Day you could remember.

That’s because, according to the National Weather Service, it was the coldest Thanksgiving in 80 years with the high reaching only 26 degrees. The last time temperatures were that low was Thanksgiving of 1938, when the high was only 24 degrees.

Despite Thursday’s frigid temperatures, the region will start to warm up again beginning Friday and even reach low 50s over the weekend.

“Today we’re looking for temperatures to warm up into the lower 40s,” said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. “We’ll actually see what the sunshine looks like.”

Rain and the possibility of freezing rain will move in overnight Friday with temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Rain is expected most of the day Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. More rain is expected overnight Sunday with lows in the mid 40s.

Hendricks said the long-term forecast for this winter is slightly below normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation due to an El Niño that’s forming.

Hendricks said an El Niño forms when there are abnormally warm sea surface temperatures in Eastern Pacific that causes weather patterns to change.

“It’s going to be typical miserable weather south of the Great Lakes after November,” Hendricks said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.