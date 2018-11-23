Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

After Pittsburgh's coldest Thanksgiving in 80 years, temperatures will rebound

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Lea Hall, of Latrobe, waves while waiting at the starting line with her friend, Becky Laich, of Derry, before the start of the 5K race at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 for the 24th annual Latrobe Turkey Trot. According to organizer Dawn Vavick with Latrobe Parks and Recreation almost 1,000 runners signed up for the event.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lea Hall, of Latrobe, waves while waiting at the starting line with her friend, Becky Laich, of Derry, before the start of the 5K race at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 for the 24th annual Latrobe Turkey Trot. According to organizer Dawn Vavick with Latrobe Parks and Recreation almost 1,000 runners signed up for the event.

Updated 6 hours ago

No, you weren’t going crazy yesterday — it actually was the coldest Thanksgiving Day you could remember.

That’s because, according to the National Weather Service, it was the coldest Thanksgiving in 80 years with the high reaching only 26 degrees. The last time temperatures were that low was Thanksgiving of 1938, when the high was only 24 degrees.

Despite Thursday’s frigid temperatures, the region will start to warm up again beginning Friday and even reach low 50s over the weekend.

“Today we’re looking for temperatures to warm up into the lower 40s,” said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. “We’ll actually see what the sunshine looks like.”

Rain and the possibility of freezing rain will move in overnight Friday with temperatures reaching the low 30s.

Rain is expected most of the day Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. More rain is expected overnight Sunday with lows in the mid 40s.

Hendricks said the long-term forecast for this winter is slightly below normal temperatures and slightly above normal precipitation due to an El Niño that’s forming.

Hendricks said an El Niño forms when there are abnormally warm sea surface temperatures in Eastern Pacific that causes weather patterns to change.

“It’s going to be typical miserable weather south of the Great Lakes after November,” Hendricks said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me