Regional

A look at Kennywood's Holiday Lights

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 6:03 a.m.

Despite a lack of snow, Kennywood was once again transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season as the 8th annual Holiday Lights kicked off Friday night at the West Mifflin amusement park.

People of all ages—some donning their most festive attire—took in the sights and sounds of the season as they strolled through displays of colorful lights accompanied by favorite holiday tunes.

Holiday Lights is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23 and also Dec. 26-30.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.

Lights from Kennywood Park's Christmas tree reflects off the glasses of a woman after the tree-lighting ceremony on opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Lights from Kennywood Park's Christmas tree reflects off the glasses of a woman after the tree-lighting ceremony on opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Rachel Westerlund of Plum takes a photo of the lights on Kennywood Park's tree during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rachel Westerlund of Plum takes a photo of the lights on Kennywood Park's tree during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
A child wearing a headband with Santas on it looks at the model railroad display at Kennywood Park during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A child wearing a headband with Santas on it looks at the model railroad display at Kennywood Park during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Matt Hindes (from left), son Noah, 3, daughter Kacie, 7, and wife Jamie, all of South Park, play a game inside Thomas Town during opening night of Holiday Lights at Kennywood Park on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Matt Hindes (from left), son Noah, 3, daughter Kacie, 7, and wife Jamie, all of South Park, play a game inside Thomas Town during opening night of Holiday Lights at Kennywood Park on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Alanna Bricker, 11, of Royersford, Pa. takes a close look at the lights on Kennywood Park's tree during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Alanna Bricker, 11, of Royersford, Pa. takes a close look at the lights on Kennywood Park's tree during opening night of Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Ellyonna Brooks, 5, of Carrick fogs up the plastic window outside the model railroad display during opening night of Kennywood Park's Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ellyonna Brooks, 5, of Carrick fogs up the plastic window outside the model railroad display during opening night of Kennywood Park's Holiday Lights on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
