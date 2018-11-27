Troopers make 181 DUI arrests in Western Pa. over Thanksgiving weekend
Updated 4 hours ago
There were 22 alcohol-related crashes investigated by state police in three regional troops during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to data released Tuesday.
Troopers at those three stations arrested 181 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Statewide, troopers investigated 1,116 crashes between Wednesday and Sunday, which is a 13.8 percent increase from 2017 figures. Of those crashes, 213 people were injured, 80 were alcohol-related and four people were killed. Troopers across Pennsylvania arrested 637 people for driving under the influence.
Locally, troopers at the three stations investigated 173 crashes and 35 people were injured. They issued about 2,700 speeding citations. Those stations have troopers working in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.