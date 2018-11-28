Butler resident charged with pulling knife at 'Spirit of Christmas' parade

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Butler man is charged with threatening another man with a knife while watching a parade, according to court documents.

Michael Sparks, 31, was watching the Spirit of Christmas parade with his family near the corner of Main and Brady streets around 6 p.m. Saturday. He had pushed his way to the front of the crowd, his daughter on his shoulder, and several people complained that he was blocking their view, police reported.

Sparks allegedly became aggressive, arguing loudly and swearing and nearby families with children.

When a man tried to intervene, Sparks allegedly pulled a “large fixed blade knife” from a holster on his belt, saying “if you want to fight, let’s fight,” police reported.

A Butler police officer was nearby and heard the dispute. He disarmed and arrested Sparks.

No one was injured.

Sparks is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of terrorist threats. He is being held at Butler County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.

